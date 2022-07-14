ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 7-14-22

 2 days ago

fox35orlando.com

Hail, lightning possible during storms in Central Florida on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Scattered Showers continue to move towards the northwest in the early afternoon. Another round of showers and storms will move up from the south in the late afternoon. Early evening Orange and Seminole Counties will see the showers and storms. A few storms will be on the stronger side bringing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more. Morikami is...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
click orlando

10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers. Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
wqcs.org

USACE: Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - July 13, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The Corps makes adjustments to help manage lake levels with consideration to factors including current conditions and protected species. The South Florida Water Management District continues closely monitoring algal activity,...
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have already been a few overnight thunderstorms along the coast. Expect a few more downpours to continue near the coast for the morning. Widespread storm chances then return Saturday afternoon as tropical moisture surges back into the Sunshine State. Expect more clouds than sunshine through the day.
ORLANDO, FL
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Hotels In Florida On The Beach (From Budget To Luxury!)

Are you looking for the best hotels in Florida on the beach?. It’s no secret that Florida is known for its sunshine and consistently award-winning beaches – it’s an international destination for travel!. Who wants to walk 10 minutes to the beach though on vacation, when so...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...

