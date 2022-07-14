ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers rookie Sean Rhyan ready and willing to play guard or tackle in NFL

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers think rookie Sean Rhyan can play tackle at the NFL level, but the 92nd overall pick from UCLA is ready to play any position up front along the offensive line.

“I put on film, three years at tackle, I went up against some pretty good D-ends, I would say, and held my own. They think I can do this in the league,” Rhyan said in May. “I’m going to play where it best fits, wherever I slide in at. I’m ready to play both guard and tackle. We’ll see, when the season rolls around, where I’m playing at.”

Rhyan, the Packers’ third-round pick, started 31 games over three seasons at left tackle for UCLA. He faced several top-end edge rushers, including Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and USC’s Drake Jackson. Over roughly 1,200 pass-blocking snaps total, he allowed just two sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

At the combine, Rhyan displayed an explosive lower body (33.5″ vertical, 9-2 broad). He also has giant hands (11.1″) and decent quickness (7.55-second three-cone).

While Rhyan might be athletic enough to play tackle in the NFL, his size – 6-5, 321 pounds – and squatty frame looks tailormade for playing guard at this level.

The Packers could be set long-term at offensive tackle if both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins recover from ACL injuries. Things are less settled at guard, where Rhyan could immediately compete for a starting job on the right side.

When camp starts, Rhyan could be in the running for spots at right guard or right tackle, given Jenkins’ recovery status.

Rhyan, who dismissed his short arms as a factor for playing tackle, believes he has the skill set to play anywhere.

“I’m pretty agile. Really good hand placement, which is sometimes better than big arms, because hand placement wins, and angles win, especially on the offensive line. That’s why I’ve been effective,” Rhyan said.

Rhyan’s UCLA tape showed a powerful but surprisingly nimble lineman who consistently got the job done on the outside. But unlocking his full potential might require moving him inside and developing him at guard, and Rhyan has the size and overall skillset to eventually become an above average starter inside.

Regardless of whether he’s facing big, super-athletic edge rushers or giant interior defensive lineman, Rhyan approaches the task the same way.

“They are just Xs on a page,” Rhyan said. “You gotta block ’em and do your job.”

