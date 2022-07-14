ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Faith without works is dead’: Indy’s Black faith leaders use religious conviction to push community change

By ABRIANA HERRON
Indianapolis Recorder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black church has been and continues to be a place for Black people to seek refuge. With concerns about violence, mental health and rising prices throughout the city, the faith leaders and their congregations are answering the call for the community. For Rev. David Greene, president of Concerned...

missknowitall
2d ago

faith concerning? the church can only do so much, if the young man died in police custody, it needs to be investigated by the "FBI"

Indiana State
