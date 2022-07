MOUNTAIN VIEW -- U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot their fellow officer at close range early Saturday morning. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon Sunday. Choy was allegedly pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by an officer whom the department hasn't named but has five years of experience as a police officer and was pulling an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO