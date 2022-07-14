ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Maatta signs one-year, $2.25 million contract with Red Wings

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefenseman had eight points in 66 games with Kings; Detroit also adds Pysyk. Olli Maatta signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The 27-year-old defenseman had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season and did...

www.nhl.com

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
