Rutgers will play its third and final out-of-conference game on Sept 17th with a road contest against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and it will be the second road contest of the season for the Scarlet Knights. Here is a closer look at what to expect when Rutgers sets off on its shortest road trip of the 2022 season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO