(Freeport MN-) A man is recovering after being bitten on the head by a camel at the Hemker Zoo in Freeport Wednesday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says zoo worker Roger Blenker, 32 of Albany, was walking the camel in an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility when it bit him on the head and wouldn't let go. It dragged Blenker about 15 feet, and another zoo worker, 32-year-old Seth Wickson of Texas used a board to pry the animal's mouth open, freeing Blenker, who was able to stand up on his own and get to safety. The camel then charged and bit Wickson on the head, but Wickson was able to get away without serious injury. Blenker was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the camel was not injured. The zoo remains open. The incident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday.

FREEPORT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO