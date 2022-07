Three Detroit galleries are teaming up to showcase art and local businesses along Grand Boulevard with a new annual event. The Grand Blvd. Art Stroll will feature the work of more than 75 visual artists with an all-day reception of live painting, music, cocktails, and, of course, artwork for sale. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 23 across Irwin House Gallery, Chroma, and Blackbird Gallery, which are all are located along the historic boulevard.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO