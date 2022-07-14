ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

White Linen Night Returns Aug. 6 to Julia Street

By Rich Collins
bizneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Arts District New Orleans announced that White Linen Night will take place on Aug. 6 in the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the Warehouse Arts District. Fidelity Bank is the new title sponsor of the annual event, which is an opportunity for art lovers to...

www.bizneworleans.com

jazzandheritage.org

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival 2022 Announcement

NEW ORLEANS (July 14, 2022) – The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival returns to Lafayette Square Park (602 St. Charles Ave.) in New Orleans for its 15th edition on October 14-16, 2022. Charlie Musselwhite and Ruthie Foster will top the bill at the festival, which is presented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Traditional jazz drummer Lawrence Batiste celebrated during funeral, second-line

Family and friends celebrate the life of Lawrence Elijah Batiste during a second-line after his funeral at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in New Orleans Saturday, July 16, 2022. Batiste, 83, was a traditional jazz drummer for over forty-five years, playing with the Young Tuxedo Brass Band and the Riverwalk Marketplace New Orleans Jazz Band. He performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival and more. ‘He believed in family, he believed in church and he believed in education,’ said his brother, Raymond Washington. ‘He loved New Orleans.’
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jerk sauce and oxtail stew give Jamaican Jerk House a taste of Kingston on St. Claude Avenue

Life and business partners Jackie Diaz and Richard Rose have traveled a long and bumpy road to open the doors of their restaurant, Jamaican Jerk House, on St. Claude Avenue. Housed where Sneaky Pickle got its start, the eatery is inspired by Rose’s culinary roots. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and is a wizard at making jerk seasoning, which he uses on everything from chicken to shrimp and even turkey come Thanksgiving. His wife is a self-taught cook, and she’s a first generation Cuban American with an innate sense of hospitality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The creation of Jefferson Parish

We know New Orleans celebrated its tricentennial in 2018, but when was Jefferson Parish created? Who was the first parish president?. On Feb. 11, 1825, Gov. Henry S. Johnson signed into law legislation creating Jefferson Parish. The original name suggested for it was Tchoupitoulas Parish. Instead, it was named for the country’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, who would die the following year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 15-17

Summer festival season continues this weekend with the Island Strong Beach Fest and fundraiser in Grand Isle. For those looking to stay out of the sun, comedian Tom Segura, Tulane's Summer Lyric Theatre and more all have ticketed performances. Here's what's happening July 15-17 in New Orleans. Help Grand Isle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Tulane’s Peter Ricchiuti to Speak at N.O. Chamber Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University business professor Peter Ricchiuti, founder of the Burkenroad Reports, will be the keynote speaker at the New Orleans Chamber Third Quarter Business Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom. The event begins at 11 a.m. Ricchiuti will deliver a presentation on the New Orleans economy, rising inflation, rate hikes, oil and gas and more to more than 500 business leaders. The first hour of the event will be dedicated to networking and registration; the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, July 11-15: Nola Coalition, Pro Soccer and More

NEW ORLEANS — Concerned about the rise in violent crime in New Orleans, nearly 200 business, civic and nonprofit leaders have formed an alliance called the Nola Coalition to help find solutions. The group announced its formation and plans at a July 12 press conference at the Youth Empowerment Project headquarters in Central City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

New Orleans Museum of Art Presents “Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) presents Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk, on view July 16, 2022–January 8, 2023. For more than three decades, Selwhyn Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell (American, born 1964) has been photographing New Orleans, creating a unique body of work that blends elements of portraiture, fashion, performance, and street photography. Picture Man explores how Polo Silk blends all of those elements and illustrates his contributions in the history of American photography. The exhibition features more than 35 images by Silk spanning 20 years from 1987–2007, with an emphasis on the 1990s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ambushmag.com

Moments in Queer New Orleans History: Remembering Daisy Mae

One of my favorite books about New Orleans is Bruce Gilden’s photographic essay, “Hey Mister, throw me some beads!”. From 1974 to 1982, Gilden came to New Orleans from New York for Mardi Gras and captured the Carnival street scene in the French Quarter. The photographs are raw and poignant and include a cross section of people—old/young, gay/straight, black/white—most of whom are unaware of the camera. There is even a picture of a very young, scantily clad Wally Sherwood (former Ambush columnist and co-founder of the Lords of Leather) being walked down Bourbon Street in chains and a leather g-string. Before he died (and when the word was still in popular usage), Wally was affectionately known as a “leather midget.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

Black Information Network VP Tanita Myers dead at 49

One of the leaders of the Black Information Network, Tanita Myers, died on July 13 in New Orleans. She was 49. “Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network,” Tony Coles, division president for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and BIN president, wrote in a note to staff, according to InsideRadio. “We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

New Orleans’ First Sober Bar￼

The past couple of years I’ve been envious of cities like Brooklyn, New York, Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas (among others), because they have bars that cater to people who aren’t drinking for any reason or no reason. Well glory hallelujah, I’m no longer 50 shades of green, because New Orleans finally has its first brick-and-mortar sober bar, Dream House Lounge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Where to eat this weekend

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New St. Roch Market Vendor Offering Authentic Crepes

NEW ORLEANS — The French Stall, a new food option at the St. Roch Market, is serving fresh savory and sweet crepes along with a rotating selection of traditional quiches and pastries. Savory crepes, including a standout breakfast option, are made with gluten-free buckwheat batter in the classic French style. Sweet crepes include the salted butter caramel. Originally from France, French Stall chef Jérôme Grenier moved to New Orleans in 2019 with his wife, a native of the city. After two years pursuing his passion for cooking at farmers markets and pop ups, he said he’s happy to join the food scene at St. Roch Market.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Aldi Announces Opening of Louisiana Ave Location

This is the third and final store that is planned for the Acadiana area. The first store to open is located in Lafayette off of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, the second store is in New Iberia on E Admiral Doyle Drive, and this store is located at 3210 Louisiana Ave. There...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

New food hall opening in former Auction House Market with 6 restaurants, hybrid concept

A new multi-vendor food hall is set to open soon in the former home of Auction House Market, which closed earlier this year. The Hall on Mag is now taking shape for the projected opening date in early August at 801 Magazine St. It’s bringing six distinct restaurant concepts, from sushi to soul food, and a hybrid approach to service meant to give the food hall better versatility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

