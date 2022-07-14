ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlock Biosciences appoints new chief commercial officer

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherlock Biosciences announced today that it appointed Julie Garlikov as its first chief commercial officer. In her role, Garlikov will serve as a member of the point-of-need molecular diagnostic developer’s executive team and will be responsible for driving commercial strategy for the decentralized diagnostics platform. Garlikov will report...

