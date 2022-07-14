Corcoran Lions award scholarships
The Corcoran Lions hosted its 34th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Hope Community Church. Since 1989, the Lions given 960 scholarships to students that live in Corcoran, totaling $590,700.
This year, the group had 17 recipients — six from Buffalo High school, one from Kaleidoscope Charter School, one from Maple Grove High School, one from Minnetonka High School, one from Northwest Passage High School, one from Osseo High School, five from Rockford High School and one from St. Katherine’s Academy High School.
The Corcoran Lions presented Jayden Buxton with the 13th annual Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship. Jayden has been volunteering many years at the Corcoran Lions Park events.
The Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations, and assistance. The Lions makes donations to many organizations in our community, which includes the police and fire fighters and city hall. Their goal is to encourage new members and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park.
If anyone is interested in becoming a Lions Member, email jerryjcain@gmail.com or stop by one of the meetings held at Corcoran Lions Park 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
