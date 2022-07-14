ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran Lions award scholarships

(Submitted photo) The Corcoran Lions Club awarded this year’s scholarships. Pictured in the front row are: Alan Urbina of Rockford High School, Matthew Westrich of St. Katherine’s Academy, Ella Robberstad of Rockford High School, Jessica Ziemiecki of Rockford High School, Ella Hickmann of Buffalo High School, Esther Green of Buffalo High School, Susanne Lehtola of Buffalo High School, andDave Poppler President of Corcoran Lions. Back row: MC Jon Bottema of Corcoran City Council, Alberto Lopez of Rockford High School, Jacob Regan of Osseo High School, Julian Haynes of Northwest Passage High School, Parker Tabor of Minnetonka High School, Ryan Bottema of Maple Grove High School, Nathan Grahek of Buffalo High School, Brendan Kariniemi of Buffalo High School, and Alexander Michuda of Buffalo High School. Not pictured: Jayden Buxton of Kaleidoscope Charter School, Preston Smith of Rockford High School and Jerry Cain Chairman Corcoran Lions Scholarship Committee. (Submitted photo)

The Corcoran Lions hosted its 34th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Hope Community Church. Since 1989, the Lions given 960 scholarships to students that live in Corcoran, totaling $590,700.

This year, the group had 17 recipients — six from Buffalo High school, one from Kaleidoscope Charter School, one from Maple Grove High School, one from Minnetonka High School, one from Northwest Passage High School, one from Osseo High School, five from Rockford High School and one from St. Katherine’s Academy High School.

The Corcoran Lions presented Jayden Buxton with the 13th annual Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship. Jayden has been volunteering many years at the Corcoran Lions Park events.

The Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations, and assistance. The Lions makes donations to many organizations in our community, which includes the police and fire fighters and city hall. Their goal is to encourage new members and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park.

If anyone is interested in becoming a Lions Member, email jerryjcain@gmail.com or stop by one of the meetings held at Corcoran Lions Park 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

