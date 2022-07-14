ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Roman Polanski rape case nearing an end? California court orders key document unsealed

By Maria Puente, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe underage rape case involving Roman Polanski, the Oscar-winning director and fugitive from justice, may be approaching an end, 45 years after it began: A California appellate court Thursday ordered the unsealing of a key document in the case. Acting swiftly, the state Court of Appeal in Los Angeles...

AFP

US court rules Polanski case transcripts must be unsealed

Testimony from a key prosecutor in the statutory rape case against Roman Polanski must be unsealed, more than 40 years after the fugitive director was convicted, a California court has ruled. The ruling came one day after Los Angeles prosecutors dropped their long-standing opposition to the documents being unsealed.
