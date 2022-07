An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is an ERC-721 token consisting of digital data stored on a blockchain. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded for a market value (more than equal to the floor price of the collection). Even though the overhyped PFP NFTs era seems to be over, the NFTs are still widely used for representing LP positions on AMMs, assets in blockchain-based games, ownership of land in Decentraland, and a plethora of different use cases. However, let us dive deeper into the ERC721 tokens currently being used in games.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO