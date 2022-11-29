Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too.

Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money

Find Out: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Florida, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the seven Florida cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

7. Palm Coast, Florida

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22.8%

22.8% Average home value in 2020: $237,635

$237,635 Average home value in 2022: $358,590

$358,590 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

6. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

4. Bonita Springs, Florida

3. Fort Myers, Florida

2. North Port, Florida

1. Cape Coral, Florida

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing