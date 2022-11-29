ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too.

Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money
Find Out: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Florida, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the seven Florida cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kecIP_0gfZIoVZ00

7. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22.8%
  • Average home value in 2020: $237,635
  • Average home value in 2022: $358,590
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9e6B_0gfZIoVZ00

6. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiWDJ_0gfZIoVZ00

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmjEB_0gfZIoVZ00

4. Bonita Springs, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYlkW_0gfZIoVZ00

3. Fort Myers, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1uW5_0gfZIoVZ00

2. North Port, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZSlf_0gfZIoVZ00

1. Cape Coral, Florida

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Comments / 246

AP_001784.1d7b69d96424474384c8283391d6be98.1908
07-18

Almost all of these cities are SW Florida. I suspect this will self-correct when new residents find the only industries here are tourism and healthcare. We saw this 15 years ago.￼.

Reply(56)
42
Jerry Haddock
07-23

must be very popular, I get tired of phone calls, offering to buy my property. if I wanted to sell I would advertise.besides I have grandchildren.

Reply(2)
24
WTFiswrongwithhumanity@FUQ51
08-21

Where is the Great DeSantis when we need him? To all the people posting here saying they sold their home and made a ton of money...where y’all gonna live now? Are you going to go from owning your own home to renting where rents have skyrocketed by no less than $1,000.00 more per month? Are you going to buy another home at an equally inflated asking price than you just sold yours? Feel good about your greed...for now, because everything must balance itself out in the end! That’s how things work! Gain today👉lose tomorrow! This is set in stone! Trust me on this one my friends! Good luck and God Speed!

Reply(28)
27
Related
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?

From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Hill

Here are the best cities for snow-birds

Naples, Fla. is the top city for snow-birds in the United States, according to a new ranking from FinanceBuzz. Overall, nine of the top 10 cities for these travelers are located in the state. Other cities in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas made the top 25 slots. Many snow-birds flock to...
NAPLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it

While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida

481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida

Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
NAPLES, FL
R.A. Heim

Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
220K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy