It’s not often that thousands crowd into Crypto.com Arena for anything other than a Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers showdown. However, tonight’s main event is the main exception. For the second time in under six months, lightweight contender Ryan Garcia will make his way into the ring and put his skills on display. This time around, the California native will stand opposite of Javier Fortuna, a former titleholder. At 33 years old, Fortuna enters the ring with 13 years of experience. At 23 years old, Garcia enters the ring with limitless potential. Who will come out on top? Tune in to DAZN at 8 p.m. ET and find out!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO