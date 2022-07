Elon Musk's lawyer has told Twitter that the Tesla CEO wants to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had demanded that Twitter provide definitive information on how many of its accounts were legitimate users and how many were bots and fake accounts, and he said the company hasn't provided the information he needs. "Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions" of their agreement, and "appears to have made false and misleading representations," Musk's lawyers said in the filing, and the company "appears to have made false and misleading representations." The news sent Twitter shares plunging.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO