With the trade deadline just weeks away, GMs and their staffs will be furiously working the phones either looking for ways to improve their squads or finding the richest offer for players on the block. Reds starter Luis Castillo figures to be the most sought after player on the market, with no fewer than nine teams interested in his services. And with World Series aspirations and a rotation that has faltered in recent outings while facing its first question of injury, the Yankees appear situated to make a run at the star hurler. They’ll get a chance to see him up close tonight too, as he’s the scheduled starter for Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO