An Irwin man was ordered Monday to serve up to 20 years in prison for stabbing a man following a bar fight. Joshua James Robison, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault in connection with a Dec. 28, 2020 altercation with two brothers inside of a Brandy’s on Main in Irwin. Police said Robison stabbed one of the brothers in the neck outside the bar.

IRWIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO