Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have tracked down a 31-year-old man suspected of shooting at two men at a local apartment complex on April 26, 2021. Police say it happened very early in the morning at the Renata Square Apartments in the 1800 block of East Avenue K. They were called at 12:59 a.m., and upon arrival found one man with a gunshot wound. They were told shots were fired at two men from a silver Nissan.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO