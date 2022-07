Much like how audiences don't know what to expect next in Stranger Things, even many of the series' stars don't know what will happen to their characters, but if things were up to Maya Hawke, she at least hopes her character gets to kiss someone in Season 5. Robin was introduced in Season 3 and had immense amounts of chemistry with Joe Keery's Steve, leading some to think they would have a love connection, only for her to reveal she was gay late in the season. Season 4 offered up a girl for Robin to have a crush on, but the feelings were seemingly unrequited.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO