ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

‘Walk straight’: how small-town residents navigate without street signs and names

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRdeB_0gfZDo7G00
Residents of rural areas depend on social interactions to give directions. Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Linguistic landscape is the study of languages used in signs. As most of the field’s pioneering studies were based on cities, research comes to be associated with cityscapes.

However, a focus on written language or signage overlooks the reality that information is not always consumed and produced through writing. Additionally, associating linguistic landscape research with cities marginalises the experiences of people residing in “non-urban” spaces. Lastly, in South Africa, the distinction between rural and urban environments is not always clear.

An example of information that is primarily consumed and produced orally due to insufficient or non-existent written signage in “rural” parts of the Northern Cape province in South Africa is route directions.

As part of my PhD studies in linguistics, I explored the oral strategies that people use to find their way around and give directions. I chose two sparsely populated settlements in South Africa, Ulco and Delportshoop, for the research because they have little or no written signage in their physical environments.

I asked residents to explain step by step how they would travel from their home to the local shop, and to mention examples of street names in their town. I wanted to know what resources they drew on to navigate space. The residents used a mixture of rural and urban spatial markers to produce oral route directions. They also invented oral street names.

Oral route directions have not received much attention in linguistic landscape studies. This neglected area merits more attention as finding one’s way in both rural and urban environments depends on more than written signage.

Ulco and Delportshoop

Ulco and Delportshoop are about 20km apart in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Their stark socio-geographical differences yet interrelated nature make them intriguing research sites.

Ulco is a private town providing accommodation for workers of a limestone mine and cement factory. The population was 860 in 2011. While 55.58% reported Setswana as their first language, 35.81% cited Afrikaans. Ulco has only one officially-named street called Work Street, which is located at the entrance of the cement factory.

Delportshoop’s population was 10,346 in 2011. It is state-run and administratively governed by Dikgatlong Municipality. It has a government clinic, a police station, four public schools, a municipal office and some public transport (taxis). Delportshoop has visible street name poles in most of its residential areas.

What the towns have in common is inadequate or inconsistent written signage that could make it easier for people to find their way around. And the residents of both places mostly get around by walking.

Being sparsely populated qualifies a place as non-urban or rural in South Africa. But the results of my study question this perception.

How residents give directions

Central to my study was the idea of semiotic resources, defined as “the actions and artefacts we use to communicate, whether they are produced physiologically or by means of technologies”. For example, speech is a semiotic resource that is produced physiologically while a GIF is technological. By considering all actions and artefacts as potential way-finding strategies, this study was not restricted to written signs. In so doing, it deviated from the main unit of analysis of traditional linguistic landscape research.

Residents gave me oral directions from their homes to their local shop. They showed that “rural” and “urban” spatial navigation practices are not so neatly separated. In rural and urban areas alike, people use landmarks to navigate space. The difference is the type of features that are perceived as landmarks.

In rural environments, residents draw on natural features such as big trees. The residents of these supposedly rural places used landmarks (road traffic signs, a school, a shop and a police station) and relative directions (mostly left and right), as people would in urban environments. They also frequently used the houses of notable people as landmarks. For example, as part of her oral directions, a resident stated that “from here, you walk straight until you get to Moleele’s corner” – Moleele is the surname of the family whose house is on that corner.

This suggests that successful way-finding in sparsely populated areas requires residents to depend on numerous semiotic resources because written signage is scarce.

To counter the absence of street names, residents in Ulco, particularly, invented street names. Streets were unofficially named after the purpose they served (for example, Main Road), features that once existed in the vicinity (for instance a clinic), or a popular resident.

Because public transport systems are poor in these places, distance is mostly perceived in terms of walking – which is different from the understanding of distance in areas where people get around in vehicles.

One practice that stood out was the way they used the word “straight” to indicate both direction and distance. The re-purposing of the word “straight” was a novel finding; no way-finding study to date has found that “straight” can be a distance estimator.

Instead of saying, “not too far from here” or “a kilometre from there”, Ulco and Delportshoop residents drew on three pronunciations of “straight”:

  • normal pronunciation (no emphasis) – this implies that the distance to travel is short
  • repeating the word (straight, straight) – fairly far
  • stressing the word (straaaighttt!) – extremely far.

The understanding of “straight” as a distance indicator suggests that in rural areas, way-finding is socially constructed. In other words, in sparsely populated areas, there are agreed-upon ways of finding your way that are common yet “unspoken”. Knowledge and use of these strategies are orally transferred.

Other studies have found similar systems in use in “nondescript” places in urban sub-Saharan Africa.

Signs aren’t always written

By focusing on oral instead of written signage, my study broadens the scope of what linguistic landscape scholars can consider as signage. Non-linguistic semiotic resources such as trees, bushes, and the houses of residents are signage.

The findings also show how the concepts of rural and urban are blurred as residents of both environments use similar ways of finding their way around. Orality continues to be central in way-finding, particularly in rural areas.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stunning moment nine British tourists and one American are hit by an ice avalanche that hurtled over them when glacier collapsed during Kyrgyzstan trek - and suffered nothing worse than cuts and bruises

This is the incredible moment a group of tourists survived being hit by an ice avalanche caused by a glacier that collapsed on them as they were hiking. Nine British and one American tourist were on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan when a glacier crashed down the side of a cliff.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Signs#Street Names#Traffic Signs#Signage
ohmymag.co.uk

A farmer left shocked after spotting a baby seal in a wheat crop kilometres away from ocean

According to The Guardian, Australian wheat farmer Ty Kayden’s Thursday started with a phone call and the most incredible news. The neighbour asked him to come down immediately as there was a seal on the farmer’s driveway. Thinking it was a joke, Kayden rushed to the field. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw an actual seal pup in a large wheat crop.
ANIMALS
The Conversation Africa

Killer whales are hunting great white sharks in South Africa’s waters

Great white sharks have long been at the top of the food chain in parts of South Africa’s oceans. In their peak winter hunting months, around 1,000 great white sharks a day could be observed off the coast of the Western Cape province. But in 2017, great white shark carcasses began to wash up on beaches at Gansbaai, one of the main sites where the species usually gathered. Some were missing their livers. And the numbers of great white sharks in Gansbaai started to drop. In fact, they just vanished for up to a year at a time. What was the cause?
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Watch: The Air One Personal eVTOL Just Completed Its First Hover Test

An ambitious new personal eVTOL is one step closer to production. The Israeli aviation startup Air announced this week that a full-scale version prototype of its first vehicle, called the Air One, had successfully completed a hover test. The company hopes to start delivering the crafts, which it unveiled last fall, to customers in 2024, with a projected range of 110 miles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
The Conversation Africa

Amazing ting: South Africa must reinvigorate sorghum as a key food before it’s lost

The world’s food systems have developed in a way that is not serving health and sustainability. People are increasingly eating industrially produced foods that are low in nutrients and high in fats and sugars. For example, in South Africa between 2005 and 2010, sales of snack bars, ready meals and noodles all rose by more than 40%. These are associated with increasing levels of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases like diabetes.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation Africa

Africa’s smaller cities are usually overlooked: they shouldn’t be

Often when one thinks or writes about urbanisation in Africa, mega-cities or primary cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa or Kampala, come to mind. Little, however, is written about places like Gabés in Tunisia, Touba-Mbacké in Senegal, or Ibadan in Nigeria. Yet these are just three of an estimated 885 secondary, or intermediary, cities in Africa that already account for over 40% of the continent’s urban population. Their share is very likely to grow over time.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners

Millions of South Africans rely on minibus taxis to get around. Without these vehicles, people wouldn’t be able to get to work, school or simply visit friends and family. Data from Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force surveys suggest that there are around 250,000 minibus taxi drivers in the country; there are likely about the same number of minibus taxis.
AFRICA
TheConversationAU

Breakthrough in gas separation and storage could fast-track shift to green hydrogen and significantly cut global energy use

In 2016, experts writing in Nature listed seven breakthroughs in how we process chemicals that could change the world for the better. We believe we’ve just ticked one of those off the list. We found a highly efficient and entirely novel way to separate, purify, store and transport huge amounts of gas safely, with no waste. Why is this breakthrough so important? We believe it will help overcome the key challenge of hydrogen storage by allowing us to safely store and transport huge quantities of green hydrogen as a solid at a fraction of the energy cost. This will allow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation Africa

Why Kenya’s experiment in giving local governments the power to manage food security hasn’t worked

The ability of Kenya’s 47 county governments to manage food security has been met with various challenges. These have crippled their capacity to deal with the impact of the ongoing drought, as well as resource-based and inter-communal conflicts that have left about 3.5 million people at risk of hunger. These people live in arid and semi-arid areas, occupied by 38% of Kenya’s population. Environmental politics researcher Oscar Gakuo Mwangi explains why devolution has had a limited impact on local communities and what changes are needed to make it effective.
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation Africa

Africa is a treasure trove of medicinal plants: here are seven that are popular

Plants have directly contributed to the development of important drugs. The antimalarial treatment artemisinin, pain medication morphine, and cancer chemotherapy taxol are just three examples of drugs derived from plants. Africa is endowed with up to 45,000 plant species – about 25% of the world’s plant genetic resources. More than 5,000 plant species from this enormous African resource are used in traditional medicines. Medicinal plant specialists Associate Professor Adeyemi Aremu and Professor Nox Makunga highlight some of these plants.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy