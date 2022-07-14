Make room for aebleskiver’s, it’s Danish Days in Viborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Bissell is working on clearing out animal shelters. The Empty the Shelters event will run through July 30th at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Reduced fees mean it’ll cost $5 to adopt a cat, and $25 for a dog. The humane society says some animals may be excluded from the event. You do have to be a pre-screened adopter and make an appointment.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Civil Air Patrol Cadets from the Sioux Falls area are representing the South Dakota Wing and the North Central Region in the CAP National Cadet Competition in Dayton, Ohio this weekend. During the 3-day competition, Cadets compete in physical challenges, test their knowledge of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls transient man is in jail for robbing a liquor store with a knife early Thursday morning. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of West 12th Street. Phillip Kalynn Hamilton, 27, is charged with armed robbery. He took money from a...
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) –Court documents filed in Lake County identify the two men arrested Thursday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the City of Madison. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls, and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg are...
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local and state law enforcement are investigating a high-speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the city of Madison Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that there were reports of shots fired from the suspects’ vehicle...
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — For Jennifer Thompson of Colman and her high school-aged son Isaak, it started out as just another short trip on a summer day. Then it wasn’t. Jennifer texted KELO.com News and told her harrowing tale of dodging cars and bullets this afternoon before the chase and shots fired incident ended up in Madison.
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg issued the following statement about Thursday’s events in Madison. “Highway patrol was involved in a vehicle pursuit on I 29. The pursuit continued onto Highway 34 through Colman and into Madison. Walburg confirms shots were fired. No known injuries at this time. Two people are in custody.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — From the KWSN.com Sports Desk, here’s Max Remington with your Morning Sports Update for Friday, July 15. -Gavin LaValley drove in four runs and the Sioux Falls bullpen tossed four shutout innings to lift the Canaries over rival Sioux City 7-4 on Thursday. Ty Culbreth tossed five innings to earn his sixth win, putting him in a five-way tie for the league lead while Riley Ferrell collected his tenth save.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on an individual. They are asking for help regarding the whereabouts of Bradmon Alexander. He is wanted for first-degree robbery. He is 35 years old, 5’7, and 286 pounds. Anyone with information is...
