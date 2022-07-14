Make room for aebleskiver’s, it’s Danish Days in Viborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Bissell is working on clearing out animal shelters. The Empty the Shelters event will run through July 30th at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Reduced fees mean it’ll cost $5 to adopt a cat, and $25 for a dog. The humane society says some animals may be excluded from the event. You do have to be a pre-screened adopter and make an appointment.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO