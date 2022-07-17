ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

What is ‘Centaurus’? New fast-spreading Covid variant that has arrived in UK as cases soar

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJdd9_0gfZAlZi00

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.

The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.

The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.

It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) designated BA.2.75 as a “variant under monitoring” on 7 July, meaning there are indications it could be more transmissible.

Experts’ concerns are being fuelled by the large number of mutations BA.2.75 contains compared to its Omicron predecessors.

Some of those mutations are in areas that relate to the spike protein and could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Another concern is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to skirt past antibodies –the protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from an earlier variant.

But experts say vaccines and boosters are still the best defence against severe Covid.

It may take several weeks to get a sense of whether the latest Omicron mutant may affect the trajectory of the pandemic.

Shishi Luo, head of infectious diseases for Helix, a company that supplies viral sequencing information to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said BA.2.75 is another reminder the coronavirus is continually evolving – and spreading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQsjW_0gfZAlZi00

“We would like to return to pre-pandemic life, but we still need to be careful,” she said.

“We need to accept that we’re now living with a higher level of risk than we used to.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Covid remains a global emergency, almost two and a half years after it was first declared.

The UN agency’s emergency committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant the situation was still an emergency.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide have risen for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remains relatively stable, WHO reported on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JivnU_0gfZAlZi00

In the UN health agency’s weekly review of the Covid pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6 per cent increase. There were 9,800 deaths, roughly similar to the previous week’s figure.

Earlier this week, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic still qualifies as a global emergency and he was “concerned” about the recent spike.

“The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden,” Dr Tedros said.

“New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid is nowhere near over.”

In the last two weeks, cases of Covid reported to WHO surged 30 per cent, driven largely by the hugely infectious Omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centaurus#United Nations#Cdc#New Waves#Uk#Omicron#The Mayo Clinic
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
CNET

What to Know About BA.5

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version to date and is causing most current COVID-19 cases in the US. Why...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy