Glendale, CA

In Brief

By CV Weekly
 2 days ago

Photographing the Natural World at Rosemont Preserve. On Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to join naturalist/professional photographer Althea Edwards as she shares techniques to improve photography skills while exploring the Rosemont Preserve. She will share ideas and approaches to creating images that reflect...

Calendar This

THE VERDUGO HUUT (hootenay) Please join your neighbors and friends for live performances of the Beach Boys, Donovan and more by some of LA’s greatest artists! Prizes, home made snacks, hot pretzels, beer, soft drinks and wine. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available online @uuverdugohuut.com or at the door $15. Mention this ad and get a $3 discount.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Council Lauds Fireworks Display

At a meeting of the Glendale City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian recognized organizers for their “excellent fireworks program.” He continued, “People showed up in record numbers.”. Mayor Kassakhian also reminded council attendees and those watching the broadcast about Saturday’s upcoming 27th Annual Cruise Night on...
GLENDALE, CA
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO

Every year, the state of California goes through a lengthy process between the governor’s Office, the Senate and the Assembly to finalize an annual budget. In last month’s column, I gave a preview of what was on the table. This month, I’m happy to share where we landed and some key victories for the 43rd District.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Notes & Nods

The recent weeklong vacation Bible school at Lutheran Church in the Foothills left dozens of kids with fun-filled memories. It also helped raise money to purchase desperately needed medical supplies for people in war torn Ukraine. VBS participants, volunteers and their families donated more than $400 through daily offerings. LCIF is partnering with St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Elysian Park to get the medical supplies where they are needed.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
Glendale, CA
City
Glendale, CA
Treasures of the Valley

Van Halen Played La Cañada and Montrose – The La Cañada High Show. Van Halen was a largely unknown band in the early 1970s. The band played backyard parties, parks and small festivals all over LA, but mainly in the San Gabriel Valley area where bandmembers lived.
PASADENA, CA
Update … Traffic Issues in the Area

On July 7, CVW published an article titled, “Traffic Safety Discussed at Community Meeting.” Crescenta Valley Town Council hosted the meeting and some of the attendees were not under the jurisdiction of the law enforcement represented on the panel. One of those in attendance resides in the far north Glendale area and shared his concerns about New York Avenue and the area around Clark Magnet High School. Below is a response and update from the Glendale Police Dept.
GLENDALE, CA
Barger Announces LA County Contract with Pasadena Humane for Animal Care and Control Services in Targeted Regions

Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control to enter into a contract with Pasadena Humane to provide regional animal care services to the residents of Altadena and unincorporated La Crescenta, East Pasadena and San Pasqual.
PASADENA, CA
LASD – CV Station Looking for Explorer Students

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley station is having its next Explorer Academy beginning Aug. 27 at the STARS Center in Whittier. Students will make an 18-week commitment for the Explorer Academy, which is held every Saturday. Requirements needed include students having a GPA of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Ara Najarian
Having The Best People in their Corner

Supporters of IFLA gather to remember the organization’s namesake while looking to helping others. On June 30, The Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation Los Angeles (IFLA) held a ribbon cutting where a tree was planted in memory of Chace, for whom the Foundation was formed. The event was held at Montrose Park and community members, elected official representatives and organizations all showed their support of this year-old organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Becoming a Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Volunteer

Serving your community as a volunteer is one of the most valuable and rewarding services one can achieve. I, Nisan Kazman, am privileged to volunteer at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station for the past 10 years. My decision to give back to my community began in 2012 with an...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Judy K. Morey

Judy K. Morey, 75, daughter of the late John Edward and Wilma Walker Strough, was born and raised in Los Angeles and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965. She lived her entire life in the Los Angeles/Foothills area, marrying her high school sweetheart Stephen Gary Morey on April 30, 1966, and raising two sons: Bryan Matthew Morey and Gary Michael Morey (deceased).
LOS ANGELES, CA
James Edward Rinder

James Edward Rinder 88, a longtime Glendale resident, passed away at his home on Friday, April 29. He is survived by seven beautiful children: Sheryl Bush (69), Victoria Wilmot (66), Jeannie Hunt (63), and their families and four younger children with Kay, who passed in 2018: Lisa Salas (60) and husband Gil; Darrel Rinder (58) and wife Sandy; Debbie Rinder (58) mother of our children Corky; and Kim Mosher (56) and husband Chris; 10 outstanding grandchildren: Kevin Rinder (41), John Salas (31), Christopher Mosher (30), Nicole Salas (29), Kaitlyn Rinder (29), Michael Rinder (28), Kaylynne Mosher (27), Brendan Rinder-O’Rourke (27), Kelly Rinder-O’Rourke (25) and Timmy Rinder-O’Rourke (23); two awesome great-grandchildren: Alexis Rinder (11), Parker Hamilton (9 months); and Kaylynne’s twin girls (in utero) coming July 27.
GLENDALE, CA
GCC Celebrates Opening of New Athletics Complex

More than one hundred people gathered on Glendale Community College’s Verdugo Campus on Friday morning, June 24 to officially open the new Kinesiology and Vaquero Athletic Complex and take a tour inside the impressive facility. The multi-year project featured a seismic retrofit of the existing Verdugo Gymnasium and an...
GLENDALE, CA
Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Members Honored with Distinguished Service Awards

When Kiwanis International CA-NEV-HA District-Division 3 hosted the governor’s official visit, a highlight of the program was the awards ceremony to recognize members of each club who serve the community in multiple capacities. At the event, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada members Joe Radabaugh and Georgina Mueller were honored with the 2021-2022 Distinguished Service Awards.
POLITICS
Barger Issues Statement Regarding Proposed Charter Amendment Seeking Approval to Remove Elected Sheriff

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today regarding her lone opposing vote on a proposed Charter Amendment that would shift authority from the voters to the Board of Supervisors to remove the elected Sheriff:. “This proposed Charter Amendment sets a dangerous precedent and creates a slippery slope for the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Advice on Recognizing – and Avoiding – Scams

Scams are cyclical. There may be a rash of calls concerning IRS payments needing to be made or threats of utilities being turned off due to false claims surrounding a lack of payment. CVW wants to remind readers once again that if something feels wrong or seems suspicious, take time to verify.
GLENDALE, CA
Two Arrested for Identity Theft

On July 7 at about 6 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Broadway. Assisting units arrived and officers spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Davida Parks of Los Angeles, and passenger, 26-year-old Adam Russell (who initially provided officers with false identification) of Buena Park. Officers observed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view and a vehicle search produced credit and identification cards belonging to other individuals, counterfeit money and two bindles of methamphetamine.

