Butterfly Roof Overview: Pros, Cons, and Examples

While a newer proposition from underneath the “Swoosh” banner, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus has quickly garnered attention from both casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the modified Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in an all-“Black” ensemble, a favorite among Nike Sportswear models prepped for the autumn and winter seasons. Mesh and reinforced fabric indulges in a different layout than Sean McDowell’s design from 1998. TPU overlays maintain their palm tree-reminiscent curves, connecting to an extended mudguard that sits right above a eco-friendly, Crater Foam midsole. Air Max bubbles opt for a stealthy look that compliments the upper, while trash-turned-traction Nike Grind material underfoot round out the “Triple Black” aesthetic.
