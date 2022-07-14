Butterfly Roof Overview: Pros, Cons, and Examples

“Turn at this flag on an unmarked driveway and keep going until you reach a gate.” These were the directions that designers Kate Hayes and Krista Sharif of Hayes Little Studio were given for their client’s new northeastern Georgia getaway. So it’s not surprising that they missed a turn—and that was just the first visit. “We would drive by it every time,” Hayes recalls with a laugh. The pair would regularly have to loop back to the closest town to consult locals for a better route, a tactic even delivery truck drivers have had to pick up when struggling to find the way (the bad cell service certainly didn’t help either).

