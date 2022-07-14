Becoming a Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Volunteer

As most of you know, I have been involved with the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce for nearly 20 years (give or take a year or two). I am proud of how the chamber hosts ribbon cuttings to let the community know of new area businesses, of the networking mixers it holds to better engage business owners and the way the executive board comes together to host a variety of community events, like the annual Hometown Country Fair.

