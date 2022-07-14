ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Becoming a Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Volunteer

By CV Weekly
 2 days ago

Serving your community as a volunteer is one of the most valuable and rewarding services one can achieve. I, Nisan Kazman, am privileged to volunteer at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station for the past 10 years. My decision to give back to my community began in 2012 with...

LASD – CV Station Looking for Explorer Students

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley station is having its next Explorer Academy beginning Aug. 27 at the STARS Center in Whittier. Students will make an 18-week commitment for the Explorer Academy, which is held every Saturday. Requirements needed include students having a GPA of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Barger Announces LA County Contract with Pasadena Humane for Animal Care and Control Services in Targeted Regions

Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control to enter into a contract with Pasadena Humane to provide regional animal care services to the residents of Altadena and unincorporated La Crescenta, East Pasadena and San Pasqual.
PASADENA, CA
Having The Best People in their Corner

Supporters of IFLA gather to remember the organization’s namesake while looking to helping others. On June 30, The Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation Los Angeles (IFLA) held a ribbon cutting where a tree was planted in memory of Chace, for whom the Foundation was formed. The event was held at Montrose Park and community members, elected official representatives and organizations all showed their support of this year-old organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Council Lauds Fireworks Display

At a meeting of the Glendale City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian recognized organizers for their “excellent fireworks program.” He continued, “People showed up in record numbers.”. Mayor Kassakhian also reminded council attendees and those watching the broadcast about Saturday’s upcoming 27th Annual Cruise Night on...
GLENDALE, CA
News from the Desk of the Publisher

As most of you know, I have been involved with the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce for nearly 20 years (give or take a year or two). I am proud of how the chamber hosts ribbon cuttings to let the community know of new area businesses, of the networking mixers it holds to better engage business owners and the way the executive board comes together to host a variety of community events, like the annual Hometown Country Fair.
POLITICS
Barger Issues Statement Regarding Proposed Charter Amendment Seeking Approval to Remove Elected Sheriff

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today regarding her lone opposing vote on a proposed Charter Amendment that would shift authority from the voters to the Board of Supervisors to remove the elected Sheriff:. “This proposed Charter Amendment sets a dangerous precedent and creates a slippery slope for the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO

Every year, the state of California goes through a lengthy process between the governor’s Office, the Senate and the Assembly to finalize an annual budget. In last month’s column, I gave a preview of what was on the table. This month, I’m happy to share where we landed and some key victories for the 43rd District.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Generations’ at Brand Library & Art Center

Brand Library & Art Center presents “Generations,” an exhibition exploring abstract art in Los Angeles over four generations. Abstract art thrives in Los Angeles – whether minimal, geometric or material – always has someone making abstractions. “Generations” attempts to document a line of inheritance passing from parent to child, teacher to students, older to younger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Calendar This

THE VERDUGO HUUT (hootenay) Please join your neighbors and friends for live performances of the Beach Boys, Donovan and more by some of LA’s greatest artists! Prizes, home made snacks, hot pretzels, beer, soft drinks and wine. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available online @uuverdugohuut.com or at the door $15. Mention this ad and get a $3 discount.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two Arrested for Identity Theft

On July 7 at about 6 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Broadway. Assisting units arrived and officers spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Davida Parks of Los Angeles, and passenger, 26-year-old Adam Russell (who initially provided officers with false identification) of Buena Park. Officers observed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view and a vehicle search produced credit and identification cards belonging to other individuals, counterfeit money and two bindles of methamphetamine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Brief

Photographing the Natural World at Rosemont Preserve. On Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to join naturalist/professional photographer Althea Edwards as she shares techniques to improve photography skills while exploring the Rosemont Preserve. She will share ideas and approaches to creating images that reflect not only the beauty of the natural world but the details and narratives within it.
GLENDALE, CA
Advice on Recognizing – and Avoiding – Scams

Scams are cyclical. There may be a rash of calls concerning IRS payments needing to be made or threats of utilities being turned off due to false claims surrounding a lack of payment. CVW wants to remind readers once again that if something feels wrong or seems suspicious, take time to verify.
GLENDALE, CA
Notes & Nods

The recent weeklong vacation Bible school at Lutheran Church in the Foothills left dozens of kids with fun-filled memories. It also helped raise money to purchase desperately needed medical supplies for people in war torn Ukraine. VBS participants, volunteers and their families donated more than $400 through daily offerings. LCIF is partnering with St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Elysian Park to get the medical supplies where they are needed.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
James Edward Rinder

James Edward Rinder 88, a longtime Glendale resident, passed away at his home on Friday, April 29. He is survived by seven beautiful children: Sheryl Bush (69), Victoria Wilmot (66), Jeannie Hunt (63), and their families and four younger children with Kay, who passed in 2018: Lisa Salas (60) and husband Gil; Darrel Rinder (58) and wife Sandy; Debbie Rinder (58) mother of our children Corky; and Kim Mosher (56) and husband Chris; 10 outstanding grandchildren: Kevin Rinder (41), John Salas (31), Christopher Mosher (30), Nicole Salas (29), Kaitlyn Rinder (29), Michael Rinder (28), Kaylynne Mosher (27), Brendan Rinder-O’Rourke (27), Kelly Rinder-O’Rourke (25) and Timmy Rinder-O’Rourke (23); two awesome great-grandchildren: Alexis Rinder (11), Parker Hamilton (9 months); and Kaylynne’s twin girls (in utero) coming July 27.
GLENDALE, CA
Summer Music Series Returns

The 2022 Brand Summer Music Series will consist of outdoor concerts at Brand Library & Art Center (1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale) on Fridays through Sept. 16. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides of Brand Park behind the library. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission.
GLENDALE, CA

