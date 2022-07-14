Becoming a Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Volunteer

James Edward Rinder 88, a longtime Glendale resident, passed away at his home on Friday, April 29. He is survived by seven beautiful children: Sheryl Bush (69), Victoria Wilmot (66), Jeannie Hunt (63), and their families and four younger children with Kay, who passed in 2018: Lisa Salas (60) and husband Gil; Darrel Rinder (58) and wife Sandy; Debbie Rinder (58) mother of our children Corky; and Kim Mosher (56) and husband Chris; 10 outstanding grandchildren: Kevin Rinder (41), John Salas (31), Christopher Mosher (30), Nicole Salas (29), Kaitlyn Rinder (29), Michael Rinder (28), Kaylynne Mosher (27), Brendan Rinder-O’Rourke (27), Kelly Rinder-O’Rourke (25) and Timmy Rinder-O’Rourke (23); two awesome great-grandchildren: Alexis Rinder (11), Parker Hamilton (9 months); and Kaylynne’s twin girls (in utero) coming July 27.
