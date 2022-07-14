ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Look At This HUGE HOUSE Steph Curry Just Bought in Orlando!

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Chef Curry himself is looking to invade the Orlando area!. It...

969thegame.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Over the weekend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai were spotted with each other at Fourth of July celebration. "The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Winter Park, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ In Her New Relationship,’ Says She’s ‘Done’ With Tristan Thompson

Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo

Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Times

USF pitching assembly line rolls along on final day of MLB draft

USF head coach Billy Mohl was on hand as Bulls alum and Rays ace Shane McClanahan started the All-Star Game Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The 2018 first-round pick is clearly the program’s standard-bearer, but he’s far from an anomaly. Seventeen USF pitchers have been drafted since Mohl...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy