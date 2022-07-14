Steve DeGrote

Robert Holzheimer, 92, of Montevideo, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21st at 10am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.
Steve Ulferts, age 68, of Raymond, Minnesota passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Brookside Senior Living in Montevideo. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19,...
Marlyn Rud of Montevideo passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 96. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be in Jevnaker Lutheran Church Cemetery.
On Saturday, July 16th at about 12:30pm, a Montevideo Police Officer along with a Chippewa County Deputy, responded to a road rage complaint. A pursuit took place from Montevideo ending with a crash after the suspect lost control of the vehicle on USTH 71 Bridge heading towards Willmar. The suspect...
