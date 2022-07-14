Steve DeGrote

Robert Holzheimer, 92, of Montevideo, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21st at 10am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO