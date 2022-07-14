ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Wynter Andrews: Hospital trust to be prosecuted over baby's death

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital trust is to be prosecuted over the death of a baby who died 23 minutes after being born. Wynter Andrews was delivered by Caesarean section on 15 September 2019 at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Wynter's death was "a clear and obvious case of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

#Hospital Trust#University Hospital#University Of Nottingham#Bbc News#Nottingham#Cqc#Patien
