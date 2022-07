Prognostics for the crypto world at large — whether that’s the lending and exchange platforms serving as quasi-banks, web3 grifters, or just the market for digital currencies in general — have not exactly been trending upwards as of late. To add fuel to the fire (or panic to investors), OpenSea announced drastic layoffs this week in order to prepare for the possibility of a five-year crypto winter. Around 20 percent of the company’s workforce has been let go.

