ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — He had to ask permission to play from the tips here as a kid. Now a slightly older kid, Cameron Young torched it. It’s not supposed to be this easy. Not in an Open Championship debut, even with the Old Course’s defenses down and the fairways running like they stole something. For the first two thirds of his opening round, it appeared Young was going to steal something, too: the course record. Young eventually cooled off, but that early heater has him atop the yellow boards at St. Andrews after a first-round eight-under 64.

