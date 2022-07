A chance at a closing birdie on the 18th slid by the hole, a moment that encapsulated a frustrating two days for Tiger Woods at the 150th British Open. But the moment just before that will be the lasting one for Tiger Woods at what he said could be his last Open at the Home of Golf. While walking up the 18th fairway he received an adoring ovation from packed grandstands, and wiped his eyes more than once.

