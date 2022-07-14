ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's what's new at Kegel's Inn

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kegel's Inn serves up some of the most authentic German food...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

New 'Pier Garden' to open on Milwaukee's Third Ward Riverwalk

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new "pier garden" on Milwaukee's Third Ward Riverwalk is set to open Aug. 1. Located at 102 North Water Street, the Starling's Pier Garden will feature cocktails, local beer, and worldly wine. According to a news release, Tall Guy and a Grill will serve seasonal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WOMI Owensboro

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin for Serene Views, Charming Hotels, and Delicious Food

Wisconsin truly has everything, from epic natural wonders to dynamic cities to a thriving farm-to-table scene. But what sets this Midwestern destination apart is its bevy of delightful small towns sprinkled across the state. We've rounded up the best small towns in Wisconsin — all with a population under 15,000 — that offer something for every type of traveler.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Milwaukee, WI — 30 Top Places!

Check out Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The city on Lake Michigan’s shore is not just a tourist destination for its historical and cultural attractions such as the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Harley-Davidson Museum. It’s also a must-visit for a foodie like you, with its multitude of eateries that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Summerfest 2022 attendance totals over 445,000

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to reports, the attendance of this year's Summerfest totaled 445,611 fans during the nine-day run. That is also an 8.8 percent increase over the prior year. In 2021, the attendance at Summerfest was 409,386. Summerfest made its first full comeback since the pandemic, hosting the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Wisconsin

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

We're Open: Sail Loft offers great views and seafood

Right across from the Summerfest grounds you'll find the Sail Loft restaurant, which is connected to three different rivers. "We've been here since 2011 and we're a seafood based restaurant," manager Jon Marraccino says. "We have a little bit of everything for everyone, which is nice because not everyone is a seafood fan. We're located right under the Hoan Bridge where the three rivers meet in Milwaukee: the Kinnickinnic, the Milwaukee River and the Menomonee River."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington's Fish Day reels in crowds after 2-year hiatus

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A treasured tradition, Port Washington's Fish Day celebrations returned Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was super excited to come to the parade and go on all the rides," said Arie Ziegelbauer. "It’s very important I think. It’s very fun to be here."
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

