5 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five receivers we’re targeting for our fantasy football squads. Michael Pittman Jr. (WR – IND) Matt Ryan is not washed. He had no offensive line, run game or No. 1 WR. Now, he has all of the above in Indianapolis, and Michael Pittman is the WR1 ready to make...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

10 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at 10 players we must have on our 2022 fantasy football rosters. Lamar Jackson (QB – BAL) Lamar Jackson had a season to forget in 2021, as he dealt with a plethora of injuries/illnesses and regressed immensely as a passer. Two key metrics at PFF that are important to analyze for QBs are performance in a clean pocket and throwing at the intermediate level.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray: contract extension expected before training camp

Jeff Darlington reports there is a "reasonable likelihood" a deal between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is done before camp begins on July 25th. (Jeff Darlington on Twitter) The drama between Murray and the Cardinals that occurred in February seems far in the rear view mirror. The extension is coming soon and will likely surpass Derek Carr's recent three-year deal worth $121.5 million. Murray finished as the fantasy QB10 in just 14 games played last year, posting his best advanced passing stats on a per game basis of his career. Continue to draft Murray with confidence as a QB who can certainly finish within the top three at the position in 2022.
NFL
fantasypros.com

8 Best Ball Bust & League Winner Candidates: AFC West (2022 Fantasy Football)

Several factors go into building a winning best ball team. One of those factors is identifying which players will let your team down and bust. Another is knowing which players have league-winning upside, especially in the later rounds. To help you build an elite best ball roster, I will identify the most likely bust candidate and potential league winner for every NFL team.
fantasypros.com

Jason McCourty announces retirement

Jason McCourty came into the league as a 6th round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, where he spent the first eight years of his career. McCourty then went on to play one season for the Browns before joining the Patriots for the 2018-2019 season where he became a Super Bowl champion. After two more seasons with New England, McCourty joined the Dolphins for what turned out to be his final year in the league. Though Jason McCourty was never named to a Pro Bowl team, he had a solid career that saw him total 744 tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and 9 forced fumbles.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Top 10 Rookie Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

Take a look at the top 10 fantasy football rookie running backs. My highest-ranked rookie running back is Breece Hall. The Jets selected the Iowa State product at the top of Round 2, signifying his status as the team’s locked-in RB1 for the foreseeable future. Hall’s three-down skill set suggests he never has to come off the field, and the sheer volume he garners will vault him into redraft top-20 running back territory. The Iowa State product totaled over 4,500 yards from scrimmage, 50 touchdowns, and 80 catches over three seasons in the college ranks. A workload of approximately 240 touches – based on ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay’s projections and how many touches the cumulative Jets RB1 earned last season – would place Hall inside the top-15 considering every running back last season that hit that threshold finished inside that ranking.2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter had his moments as a rookie, but the Jets know he’s just a No. 2 running back. Anticipate Hall to shoulder 15-20 touches per game based on the workload that Carter received last season when Tevin Coleman missed time. From Weeks 7-9 with Coleman sidelined, Carter averaged 19 touches per game and a 66% snap share. Upon Coleman’s return from injury in Week 10, Carter averaged 14 touches per game and a 55% snap share in the games they played together.
NFL
fantasypros.com

16 Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Now that many of the biggest best-ball tournaments are underway, understanding the fluctuation of player ADPs can play an important role in how to value drafting shares of a player throughout the remainder of the tournament. Drafting a “hot” or rising player in ADP may be fun, but it is...
NFL
fantasypros.com

9 Players Ranked Too Low (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s healthy to disagree. There are certainly plenty of takes this time of year around the fantasy football community. Some plant their flag on players as ‘their guys,’ while others are avoiding the same player at all cost. Let’s take a look at a few players that experts Derek Brown and Joe Dolan believer are currently ranked too low in our expert consensus rankings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

6 Players Pat Fitzmaurice Will Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at players on Pat Fitzmaurice’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Ryan Tannehill (QB – TEN) Tannehill had two 300-yard games in 17 starts last season and had only four games with...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Late Pick (2022 Fantasy Football)

1.11 – Christian Watson (WR – GB) Combine hype hero Christian Watson lands in Green Bay with the opportunity to become Aaron Rodgers‘ new bae. The athleticism is a known commodity for Watson as he is sporting a 98th percentile speed score and 95th percentile burst score. Marrying Watson’s immediate YAC ability with Rodgers will be a nice pairing. Watson has finished 12th, seventh, and 17th in the last three seasons in YAC per reception (among FCS and FBS wide receivers, minimum 50 targets per PFF).
NFL
fantasypros.com

Video: 10 Boom or Bust Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

When it comes to fantasy football, “sleeper” is a term you’ll see everywhere this time of year. While it is sometimes difficult to determine exactly what a sleeper is, there are definitely names that buzz each and every summer ahead of new NFL seasons. Andrew Erickson is here to help you determine if you should target or fade these popular fantasy football sleepers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Strategy (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, Busts & Round-by-Round Advice (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, so it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’ll also have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL

