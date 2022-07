Lavallette officials said Monday night that a periodic renourishment of the sand on local beaches will likely occur early next year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning a seven-year periodic replenishment effort as part of a 50-year-long agreement with the state and local municipal governments to maintain beaches and dunes. It was expected that the replenishment project, which will run most of the length of the coast from Manasquan Inlet to Island Beach State Park, would begin this year, however it is more likely the project will be completed over the winter.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO