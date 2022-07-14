ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Ernest Palmisano is this Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

By Bristol
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week's Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award recipient is none other than Chef Ernest Palmisano from Shreveport's legendary Ernest's Orleans Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge!. Each week, Gary and Bristol shine the light on one of our local residents who help to make Kiss Country the greatest place...

Comments / 0

 

2 new stops added to Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights (HTOL) has announced two new cities as destinations for the 2022 season. The organization announced during a news conference Thursday morning that Ruston and Logansport are the two newest destinations on the trail. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville, and Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana.
Success or Failure? A Look Back at Shreveport’s Dog Park

Shreveport's sprawling dog park celebrates a pretty big milestone today. The city's first ever dog park is now 5 years old. I can proudly say my departed dog Tiger was one of the first pups to enter that gate on July 15, 2017 as local leaders and organizers cut the ribbon for this grand celebration. And yes it is true, Tiger was the first dog to ever poop in the park. In fact, I think they should add a plaque. Tiger loved the park. He would take off running and keep going and going. He was not the most social of dogs, so I had to keep a close eye on him.
Geek’d Con 2022 Shreveport Survival Guide

Geek'd Con 2022 is right around the corner. The Shreveport event has grown to be one of (if not the) biggest pop culture event in Louisiana. Whether you're interested, already bought your tickets, have gone every year or a first timer, here's ALL the information you need to know about the event.
donations sought for dog found

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A heart-breaking case of small dog found eating a dead animal on the side of Interstate 220 Wednesday has a rescue organization asking the public for donations for his care.
Businessman invites public to help school uniform giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can help students have the right clothes to start school. For the second year in a row, Clifford Jenkins is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway at his business, ASAP Copy. He has some donations of new clothes and backpacks already. But he says he's going to...
Win a Pair of Passes to Geek’d Con 2022 in Downtown Shreveport

In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Geek'd Con 2022 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The annual event (which will take place August 19th-21st) is one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the state of Louisiana. And, this year's line up of guests is nothing short of amazing! Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Henstridge, Clint Howard and tons of other stars from movies and TV will be on hand for the event.
Top Red Flag Statements For Shreveport-Bossier

Let’s face it, dating in Shreveport is not easy. Just a few days ago, we shared a story listing the top-10 cities in America for singles. Shreveport was nowhere near that list. In writing that piece, it struck me that we simply have quite a lot of red flags to be on the lookout for here in Shreveport-Bossier.
Shreveport PD adds eight new officers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith administered the oath of office to eight new Shreveport Police Officers, one Shreveport Fireman, and two Natchitoches Parish Deputies in a ceremony on Friday, July 15, 2022. "It is always my commitment to the citizens of this community that we will only...
Chemical fire breaks out at Shreveport warehouse

SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen fire units raced to the scene of a chemical fire in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood Friday morning. Authorities say the warehouse where it happened is in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m....
Hawk Can’t Wait to Be Your New Best Friend, Shreveport

Hawk is a gorgeous 2-year-old Rottweiler/Husky mix that loves a good time. Are you ready to open your home and your heart to him?. Meet Hawk today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

