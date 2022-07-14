Community Life of the Past Day Coming to Old Washington Arkansas

I found a great youtube channel that highlights the awesome local businesses and restaurants of Texarkana Arkansas. Our Texarkana is the channel and it is a little treasure trove of information on some great restaurants in Texarkana. This channel shares with us a little behind-the-scenes peek of some of the great local eateries. I just love that the videos are all brief and to the point and let you know about these restaurants and the type of people that not only run these great establishments but a video 'taste' of their great food.

