ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, AR

Community Life of the Past Day Coming to Old Washington Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Historic Washington State Park will host Community Life of the Past Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on August 1-5, 2022. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide a look at some of the daily activities of early residents within the community of Washington,...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Looking For Something To Do this Weekend In Texarkana?

If you are looking for something to do this weekend I have a list of indoor and outdoor activities you can do in and around Texarkana. 1. How about a little Christmas In July? Just a short drive down the road is a great "Christmas in July'. Here is what Lisa had to say about this wonderful event"
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Get An Inside Look At Some Of Texarkana’s Tastiest Restaurants

I found a great youtube channel that highlights the awesome local businesses and restaurants of Texarkana Arkansas. Our Texarkana is the channel and it is a little treasure trove of information on some great restaurants in Texarkana. This channel shares with us a little behind-the-scenes peek of some of the great local eateries. I just love that the videos are all brief and to the point and let you know about these restaurants and the type of people that not only run these great establishments but a video 'taste' of their great food.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Get Your Kids Signed Up For ‘Sculptarama’ In Texarkana

The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council presents "Sculptarama With Kay Thomas" from July 21-22nd in Texarkana. This is what the folks at TRAHC had to say about this upcoming event:. Create Sculptures with our National Teaching Artist Kay Thomas. Join us for our popular sculptarama camp. From 1:00-3:00 pm...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kicker 102.5

Here Is Your Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup

Dave Howe and the Howelers and Chace Rines are just some of the great live music you will see in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansans
Kicker 102.5

Too Hot, Too Dry – Burn Ban For Bowie County Starts Today

The Bowie County Commissioners Court all agreed and issued an order today that for the next 90 days a full outdoor burn ban in effect. The ban begins today, Monday, July 11, 2022. In other Bowie County news, last week literally started off with a bang on Monday, July 4, luckily your Bowie County Sheriffs Department wasn't near as busy with reported noise calls as one might expect.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Kicker 102.5

5 Texarkana Restaurants That Have survived The Test Of Time

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Meat Lovers Pizza

Sbarro also offers breakfast pizza and a breakfast stromboli that is out of this world. I had the bacon, egg, and cheese stromboli. Sbarro was ranked 15th in foreign sales among quick-serve fast-casual U.S. companies by QSR Magazine. There used to be a time when the only place where you...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Investigation Continues on Injured Texarkana Police Officers

An investigation is still ongoing into several police officers who were injured or hospitalized after being attacked with fireworks on July 4, 2022. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Washington St. to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Acknowledging the potential that law enforcement could meet resistance from unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, officers gathered nearby and then responded to the location in force. Medical aid was provided to the citizen while officers experienced a growing level of what appeared to be juveniles and young adults engaged in the dispersion of highly explosive fireworks.
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy