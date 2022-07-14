Community Life of the Past Day Coming to Old Washington Arkansas
By Mario Garcia
Historic Washington State Park will host Community Life of the Past Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on August 1-5, 2022. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide a look at some of the daily activities of early residents within the community of Washington,...
The Hope Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival from Thursday, August 11 through Saturday, August 13 at Hope Fair Park in Hope Arkansas. The festival Theme this year is' Rockin it to the Rind'. It'll be a fun time for all ages so get ready...
If you are looking for something to do this weekend I have a list of indoor and outdoor activities you can do in and around Texarkana. 1. How about a little Christmas In July? Just a short drive down the road is a great "Christmas in July'. Here is what Lisa had to say about this wonderful event"
I found a great youtube channel that highlights the awesome local businesses and restaurants of Texarkana Arkansas. Our Texarkana is the channel and it is a little treasure trove of information on some great restaurants in Texarkana. This channel shares with us a little behind-the-scenes peek of some of the great local eateries. I just love that the videos are all brief and to the point and let you know about these restaurants and the type of people that not only run these great establishments but a video 'taste' of their great food.
The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council presents "Sculptarama With Kay Thomas" from July 21-22nd in Texarkana. This is what the folks at TRAHC had to say about this upcoming event:. Create Sculptures with our National Teaching Artist Kay Thomas. Join us for our popular sculptarama camp. From 1:00-3:00 pm...
Harvest Regional Food Bank is back on the road this Wednesday to distribute emergency food boxes to Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, July 13, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location The Harvest truck will be parked at 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas at the Waldo...
Dave Howe and the Howelers and Chace Rines are just some of the great live music you will see in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
The Texarkana College Foundation has secured thousands of dollars in scholarships available for students wanting to start college this fall. The deadline to apply is July 22, 2022, and awards range from $1,000 to $2,000. More than 75 scholarships are available to be awarded to academic and workforce training students.
Back in December of last year, we found out that the City of Texarkana Texas was considering giving some incentives for a new grocery store to come to town. Then incentives were approved, but where's the store? What's the latest?. If you remember, at the first meeting of the year...
If you are looking for some fun and get creative at the same time then you don't want to miss the Texarkana Museums System as they bring the Painting on the Lawn event this Saturday evening. You'll learn from guest artist, Richard Cramer as he will be instructing a red,...
This Saturday evening July 16 in downtown Texarkana the Texarkana Farmers’ Market will be hosting a special night market with their final Cultural Night Market of the Summer. The Texarkana Farmers' Market holds these fun and informative cultural night markets every third Saturday of the month during market season....
The Bowie County Commissioners Court all agreed and issued an order today that for the next 90 days a full outdoor burn ban in effect. The ban begins today, Monday, July 11, 2022. In other Bowie County news, last week literally started off with a bang on Monday, July 4, luckily your Bowie County Sheriffs Department wasn't near as busy with reported noise calls as one might expect.
Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in identifying and locating a man who is accused of allegedly breaking into a convenience store and stealing cash and items. According to the TTPD Facebook page, the man's face was caught on a security camera at a convenience store located on Bowie Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Several arrests have been made for the assault on police officers back on Monday, July 4. Texarkana Police were called to a residence in Texarkana Arkansas after a concerned person called about several people shooting fireworks at people. The incident, injured several officers and one was hospitalized. The Texarkana Arkansas...
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
Genevieve Allen and the Moss Brothers highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Redbone Magic Brewing...
Is it illegal to fire a gun in the air in Texarkana?. Every year on the 4th of July mixed in with all of the firework sounds I hear something a little different, and you probably do too. It is the sound of someone firing a gun mixed in with all of the fireworks.
The hottest temperatures of the year are coming this weekend in Texarkana. This summer has been brutal. The temperatures have been in the upper 90s and into the low 100s. But it looks like it is really gonna heat up with temperatures to get up to 103 for the weekend.
Sbarro also offers breakfast pizza and a breakfast stromboli that is out of this world. I had the bacon, egg, and cheese stromboli. Sbarro was ranked 15th in foreign sales among quick-serve fast-casual U.S. companies by QSR Magazine. There used to be a time when the only place where you...
An investigation is still ongoing into several police officers who were injured or hospitalized after being attacked with fireworks on July 4, 2022. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Washington St. to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Acknowledging the potential that law enforcement could meet resistance from unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, officers gathered nearby and then responded to the location in force. Medical aid was provided to the citizen while officers experienced a growing level of what appeared to be juveniles and young adults engaged in the dispersion of highly explosive fireworks.
