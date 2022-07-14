ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comptroller Adds More To Rainy Day Fund For Illinois

By Leroy M. Kleimola
 2 days ago

More money is pouring into the Rainy Day fund and State Comptroller Susana Mendoza couldn’t be more thrilled. Mendoza says 100 million additional dollars have...

Several Central Illinois Schools Receiving Improvement Grants

Many central Illinois schools will be getting an upgrade for infrastructure improvements. State Senator Doris Turner recently announced that thanks to funds distributed by the Illinois State Board of Education, local schools will receive a total of $843,610 for those improvements. A total of $30 million was distributed to districts across the state. Applicants were required to match the state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years.
Gregory A. Verbiski

Gregory A. Verbiski, 60, of Blair, OK formerly of Jeiseyville, IL, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. of pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 29, 1962 in Taylorville, IL the son of Ronald L. and Priscilla A. (Grobosky) Verbiski of Bulpitt, IL. He married Michele R. (Johnson) Verbiski in July of 1985 in Reno, NV. Greg retired out of Scott AFB, IL Headquarters as a Senior Master Sergeant after 21 years of service as a C-141 Loadmaster in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career, he traveled the world and was part of many operations including Operation Deep Freeze (Antarctica). After his military career, he then retired from the Department of Natural Resources for the State of IL in June 2022 after 20 years. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, and gardening. Greg is survived by his wife Michele of Blair, OK; son Gregory R. (Amy) Verbiski of Altus, OK; granddaughters Peyton and Payslee Verbiski of Altus, OK; sister Mary Baker (David C. Daigh) of Owanaco, IL; nephew Evan German and daughter Rory of Murrells Inlet, SC. as well as many cousins and aunts. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 31st at the South Fork Gun Club Rt 104, Kincaid Lake from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with military honors. Casual wear requested. Bib overalls welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to JCMH Hospice P.O. Box 1139 Altus, OK 73521 “In memory of Gregory A. Verbiski” (checks only). Masterson Funeral Home in Kincaid, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
