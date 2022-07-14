ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Opera Seeking Applications for Third Round of “View Then Voice” Focus Groups

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Opera is now accepting applications for first-time opera attendees to become guest critics in its third round of its View Then Voice focus group. These groups are designed to engage with new audiences and gain insights that will help build and diversify the next generation of opera-goers in Toledo. Each...

Toledo Opera Returns to Valentine Theatre with Blue

Toledo Opera will present the Tony Award®–winning composer Jeanine Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award–winning librettist Tazewell Thompson’s new opera Blue on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 28 at 2 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 400 North Superior, Toledo, Ohio. Influenced by gospel music and using vivid flashbacks, Blue places timely issues at the forefront of modern opera and invites audiences to the emotional epicenter of their impact. Toledo Opera will also host a free Pre-Opera Talk one hour before each show in the Grand Lobby of the Valentine Theatre. Local scholars provide historical context and insight and are available to take questions after the talk.
TOLEDO, OH
Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo - Little Free Library Dedication/Open House

Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo dedicating a Little Free Library at their Open House in Copland Park on July 30, 2022. The Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo is holding a summer open house on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10am to 12pm at Copland Park in Toledo. At this open house, the group will be dedicating and installing a new Little Free Library in the park for members of the public to use and enjoy, and there will be a special storytime for children as well. In addition, the Mothers’ Center is partnering with a new business in town, Waddle N Move, which will set up their soft play equipment for children to try out. Their soft play party setups are available as rentals for events (check out https://www.waddlenmove.com/ for more information), and are tailored for children ages 6 months to 5 years old to have fun in a safe space.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Museum of Art Acquires 27 Works That Broaden the Narrative of Art History

This year, the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) has acquired 27 works to date, including eight bequests, all advancing the Museum’s collecting strategy. The additions include paintings, beadwork, glass, multimedia and more that span thousands of years, with some objects dating as far back as fourth century B.C. Works by African American artists, Indigenous artists, women artists and others are strongly represented among the new holdings.
TOLEDO, OH
Imagination Station Bringing Nerdy Derby to the Toledo Library

Racers, start your engines! Imagination Station is taking over Main Library on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Put your engineering skills and strategy to work at the Nerdy Derby. Whether you're a speedster or go slow and steady, have fun designing, building, and racing derby cars down a 40-foot race track. Tinker with your automobile to get the perfect combination of aerodynamics and weight to overcome the forces of gravity and friction to be named the fastest – or slowest – racer of the day. Competitors should bring their imagination, motivation, and determination - all other supplies are provided. Creativity is encouraged and the only rule: there are no rules!
TOLEDO, OH
“Pizza Palooza” Returns To Centennial Terrace July 22nd & 23rd

WHO HAS THE BEST PIZZA IN NORTHWEST OHIO? That question will be answered on July 22nd & 23rd at the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and Centennial Terrace’s 10th annual Pizza Palooza presented by Grogan’s Towne and Sofo Foods! The event will take place at Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd. Sylvania, Ohio on Friday, July 22nd from 5:00PM-11:00PM and Saturday, July 3rd from 4:00PM-11:00PM.
SYLVANIA, OH
Local Author Book Launch

Location: Gathering Volumes, 196 E South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Event Date: Sunday, August 07th, 2022 between 2-3pm Details: Join us for the Book Launch part for the Local Author, Kamatchi Devi Subramanian's latest book, Blackberry Syrup and Moonshine. In this book, 'Blackberry Syrup and Moonshine', the author has...
PERRYSBURG, OH
National Hot Dog Week Returns to Tony Packo’s

Tony Packo’s® is once again thrilled to wish all its guest “Happy National Hot Dog Week!”. From July 18th through July 24th Toledo’s iconic hot dog eatery will once again be celebrating National Hot Dog Week at all five Packo’s restaurant locations. During those dates,...
TOLEDO, OH
The Latest - Daily Toledo News You Can Use

Toledo Time Travels is your source for the Toledo story—past, present, and future. We host engaging conversations about local history venues, long heard about but rarely seen spaces, Glass City artifacts, and historical preservation.
TOLEDO, OH

