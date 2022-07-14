Toledo Opera Seeking Applications for Third Round of “View Then Voice” Focus Groups

Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo dedicating a Little Free Library at their Open House in Copland Park on July 30, 2022. The Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo is holding a summer open house on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10am to 12pm at Copland Park in Toledo. At this open house, the group will be dedicating and installing a new Little Free Library in the park for members of the public to use and enjoy, and there will be a special storytime for children as well. In addition, the Mothers’ Center is partnering with a new business in town, Waddle N Move, which will set up their soft play equipment for children to try out. Their soft play party setups are available as rentals for events (check out https://www.waddlenmove.com/ for more information), and are tailored for children ages 6 months to 5 years old to have fun in a safe space.

