Harry Styles – Late Night Talking (Official Video)

hot967.fm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm married to a wonderful, bearded man and go home to 3 lovely, loud...

hot967.fm

Glamour

Why Are People Body-Shaming Harry Styles on TikTok?

This is your daily reminder that body-shaming is not limited to any type of gender, sexual orientation, or financial status. Harry Styles—one of the biggest stars in the world right now—is all over TikTok because users are convinced that he is…wait for it…bald. Videos and pictures...
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Person
Harry Styles
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.
PopSugar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy a Park Date in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were photographed on a sunny stroll in London on July 14. The couple, who have been together since 2016, kept things casual in shorts, sunglasses, and baseball caps as they enjoyed some iced coffee at a local park. Swift and Alwyn prefer to keep their...
In Touch Weekly

Trendy Teen! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Casual in Black Overall Shorts and Red Sneakers in Italy

Trendy teen! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked a pair of black overall shorts, a matching T-shirt and red sneakers while on an ice cream run with her family in Italy. The 16-year-old was spotted walking alongside some of her siblings — including sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt — and their famous mama, Angelina Jolie, in photos obtained by Hollywood Life. As Shiloh walked toward the car, she carried an ice cream cone in one hand and kept her hair up in a bun while wearing a black face mask.
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Lance Bass, Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

﻿Lance Bass ﻿is mourning the death of his grandmother ﻿Betty﻿, who passed away on Monday. “She meant the world to me, and even though I am filled with deep sadness, I can smile through the tears knowing she’s with my Papa in a much better place,” he wrote on Instagram and shared a series of special family photos.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Constance Wu Suicide Attempt, 'Harry’s House' Goes Platinum & More

Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with Constance Wu revealing that she attempted suicide following the backlash on Twitter to her reaction about the renewal of "Fresh off the Boat," Harry Styles' "Harry’s House" is the first album of 2022 to go Platinum, Dua Lipa tied Ariana Grande for a Spotify streaming record, and Lizzo's new album drops.
Life and Style Weekly

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Fresh-Faced in an Adorable Blue Frock on Rare NYC Outing: See Photos

Summer in the city! Jennifer Lawrence was spotted fresh-faced on a rare outing through the West Village of New York City in photos obtained by Life & Style. The Don’t Look Up star, 31, selected an adorable blue and white-checkered frock for her Friday, July 15, stroll as well as yellow sandals and a small black purse. Jennifer also kept her blonde waves down her back and opted for a makeup-free on her day out.
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Camila Cabello, Michael Bublé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Kevin Jonas

Camila Cabello has said goodbye to her long, brunette hair and has traded it in for shoulder length caramel-colored locks. She debuted her new look on her Instagram Stories. Michael Bublé ﻿will be releasing his own cover of ﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿’s “Drivers License” Thursday night. He teased the cover on Instagram in a video of him being handed the keys to his tour bus. “Olivia is such a talented singer and songwriter. Her song was stuck in my head on repeat,” he raved.
