Harry Styles – Late Night Talking (Official Video)

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
Comments / 0