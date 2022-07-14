County moves to new alerts system

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Cameron Park apartment Friday morning. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex along La Crescenta Drive to investigate a disturbance. An argument and a suspicious shot were reportedly heard. Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and then tried to contact the suspect. A firearm was also recovered outside the suspect’s apartment. The suspect instead barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender, deputies say. He also allegedly made threats to law enforcement. A SWAT team responded to the scene and were eventually able to establish a line of communication with the suspect. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, was eventually taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m.

CAMERON PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO