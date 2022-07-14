ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

County moves to new alerts system

By News release
 4 days ago

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the county Office of Emergency Services, has announced a new system to push out alerts and warnings to residents. The new system provides a number of ways in which the county may contact the community in the event of an emergency such as...

Related
mymotherlode.com

Multiple Smaller Fires Extinguished In Region

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been busy responding to multiple fires that were quickly contained on this Sunday. One of the most visible was a fire in the 15900 block of Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road. It burned less than an acre around noontime. There were a couple of structures nearby, but no damage was reported. Mop-up is still ongoing.
SONORA, CA
El Dorado County, CA
mymotherlode.com

RV Fire Causing Highway 4 Traffic Delays

Farmington, CA — There was a fire on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County this morning, which has been causing delays for those traveling between Copperopolis and Stockton. The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 near Dunton Road. An RV caught on fire at around 9am and burned approximately ¼ acre of vegetation. The vehicle’s tires were burned in the fire, which has created challenges related to towing it away. No injuries were immediately reported. Travel with caution in that area.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Dog leads rescue team to injured owner camping in Tahoe National Forest

A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Riding lawnmower sparks Calaveras County grass fire

WALLACE, Calif. — As we get farther into summer and wildfire season, the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is reminding people to be mindful of activities that could spark a fire. A post they shared to Facebook shows a charred riding lawnmower surrounded by torched ground. The post says the...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple explosives found within several days in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The Calaveras County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was deployed three times over several days in June, according to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. On June 22, 2022, deputies located a suspicious vehicle with expired registration parked near the Mountain Ranch Road and Michael Road intersection. Deputies began […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Lessons we must learn from Butterfield Fire (Opinion)

The first CodeRed message came at 11:58 a.m. — “This is the Truckee Police Department issuing an Evacuation Order for a Wildfire affecting zone TPD-E112; Evacuate immediately. Check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.”. This was critical information that the community needed right away, as a newly-started fire was burning near...
TRUCKEE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Kubota tractor facility on pace to open in EG next year

The Kubota Tractor Corp.’s in-construction western division headquarters in Elk Grove is on pace to open in the early part of 2023, said Kyle Hagen, director, division manager of that corporation’s western division. “Our timeline still is the early quarter of next year,” he told the Citizen this...
FOX40

Sacramento family searching for missing father

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mike Morris, a 44-year-old father of four, has not been heard from since June 26. “Please help us bring him home,” Jadie Ciccou, Morris’ brother said. “His boys are missing him. I miss him.” The family said that Mike was unhoused. “He was trading labor for room and board,” Ciccou […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hours-Long Standoff With Suspect At Cameron Park Apartment Complex Ends Peacefully

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Cameron Park apartment Friday morning. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex along La Crescenta Drive to investigate a disturbance. An argument and a suspicious shot were reportedly heard. Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and then tried to contact the suspect. A firearm was also recovered outside the suspect’s apartment. The suspect instead barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender, deputies say. He also allegedly made threats to law enforcement. A SWAT team responded to the scene and were eventually able to establish a line of communication with the suspect. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, was eventually taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m.
CAMERON PARK, CA
FOX40

Granite Bay woman arrested for $11,000 in fraudulent checks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police. Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Woman ejected, dies in Highway 49 crash

A Placerville woman who California Highway Patrol investigators say wasn’t wearing her seatbelt was killed Wednesday in a collision on Highway 49 near China Hill Road south of the town of El Dorado. Shelli R. Ross, 53, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer on Highway 49 shortly before 4...
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' fights to remain open at its original location

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill is fighting to stay open at its original location in El Dorado Hills. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. The Purple Place quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

New policies for California State Fair & Food Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair & Food Festival opens Friday, after two years of being closed for the pandemic. Officials are expecting to see more than 80,000 people this year to set records. The theme of the California State Fair & Food Festival this year is "Back...
SACRAMENTO, CA

