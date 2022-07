Crews are expected to complete the finishing touches of the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan County by the end of the month. Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin says while the project has caused more than a few headaches for motorists and residents, there has been a silver lining to the construction effort. He says detours have led to an increase in visits to the city’s downtown.

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO