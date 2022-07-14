Southern African Bloc Further Extends Mozambique Troop Deployment

Russia is permitted to transit sanctioned goods through European Union nations as long as it is done by rail, the bloc's executive arm said Wednesday. In June, Lithuania applied EU sanctions, which were imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, to restrict the transit of certain Russian goods like coal, iron and steel to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a piece of Russian-controlled territory sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and Lithuania and Poland, both of which are members of the EU and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration sharply condemned the move, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling it "more than serious" and a "violation of everything," according to Reuters.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO