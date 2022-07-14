ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern African Bloc Further Extends Mozambique Troop Deployment

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPUTO (Reuters) - Southern African countries agreed on Thursday to extend their troop deployment in Mozambique for another month to help it fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency. The countries, linked in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), agreed last year to...

Person
Lazarus Chakwera
#Mozambique#African Countries#European Union#Troop#Maputo#Reuters#Islamic#Sadc
Place
Africa
