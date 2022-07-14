ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

You Absolutely Cannot Beat This Collection of Lubbock Concert Tickets

By Wes
 2 days ago
Another 94.5 FMX listener-created ticket display may be the ultimate. This is just an amazing collection of concert tickets that a listener decided to frame. It's so awesome for me to look back on this. For once, let's start at the bottom. There's nothing I can really say about...

FMX 94.5

I Am 100% Not Down With So-Called Pantera Reunion

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say this lineup is NOT Pantera. Pantera meant so much to the people of Lubbock. It's just a whole different thing when you talk Pantera to the people of Texas. We experienced Pantera on a whole different level and this whole thing is not cool.
LUBBOCK, TX
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony coming to Cook's Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.
LUBBOCK, TX
Non-alcoholic cocktail hour at The Nicolett is drawing the community in

Finn Walter, 2022 James Beard, Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas, recently announced a new non-alcoholic cocktail program at The Nicolett and it's drawing attention from all over the country. Many in the West Texas area are opting to drink less alcohol following a spike in consumption during the pandemic. Walter has embraced this shift at his restaurant in downtown Lubbock and it's paying off in dividends.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Chrissy From The RockShow's Top 5 Absolute Favorite Lubbock Restaurants

I share all kinds of yummy restaurant lists with you guys all the time, but I decided today that I would tell you about my absolute favorite places to eat in town. Every single spot on the list has given me the very best service and the very best food every single time I've been there, and I find myself craving these 5 spots more than any others I can think of in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Lubbock Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack Coming True or Rumors?

I am sure Nordstrom really doesn't need an explanation because people have been wanting it here forever but I do have an update for y'all. This department store chain is elite in my opinion. I love everything about them. They do have stuff on the higher end but they have reasonably priced items as well. Plus Nordstrom Rack is where it's at. They even do anniversary sales twice a year where they have so many things, clothes, makeup, jewelry, home goods and more on sale.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Spooky Season in July: A Haunted Garage Sale Is Happening in Lubbock

The Fourth of July has come and gone and now we're stuck in the middle of the summer, which can only mean one thing. Spooky season is upon us. You read that right. We have to get ready for Halloween...in July. As someone who loves Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos, which is not Mexican Halloween, it's only right to get the bats, candles and ofrenda ready. Sometimes during spooky season, some things will pile up and they don't fit in well with the rest of the décor. So what can you do? Throw a haunted garage sale. Duh!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

4 Things You May Not Know About Opening A Restaurant In Lubbock

It seems like a new restaurant opens every day in Lubbock and I have four tips that may save you some grief. Of course, the big boys know all these rules going in, but if all you have is THE BEST FOOD EVER it's still not enough if you don't know the rules. I have some things you may not have thought about.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Lubbock Business That's for the Dogs…and Sometimes Cats

A Texas Tech student has started a business that seems to be scooping in the dough. Well, technically, it's not dough that they're scooping. Twenty-one-year-old Brook Lundgren, originally from Midland, is a student at the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech and the owner of Brooks Pet Clean-Up. In an interview with KFYO News, Lundgren says he got the idea to start his business during the Covid-19 lockdown while stuck at home in Midland. He started browsing through social media where he noticed a need for someone to clean up after pets. The business of cleaning up poop allowed Lundgren to be able to observe the CDC's recommended 6-foot distance protocols while still maintaining a great relationship with clients.
LUBBOCK, TX
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 17-23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Sing along to popular nursery songs with Charley and her ukulele! This fun interactive program will introduce children and caregivers to an assortment of musical books, songs, nursery rhymes, rhythmic activities and ear training! This program is geared towards children ages 0-7, but all are welcome to attend at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.
LUBBOCK, TX
Single-game football tickets go on sale Monday to the general public

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Single-game tickets for all seven Texas Tech home football games this season under new head coach Joey McGuire will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the Athletic Ticket Office. As part of its commitment to providing a rewarding gameday experience,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

