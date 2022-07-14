ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bigfoot Sighting In Alabama Woods Prompts 911 Calls

By dcdc
 2 days ago
I must admit, the documentaries on Bigfoot have made me think. Why does Bigfoot always seem to be in Alabama? OR.... Georgia. Georgia, actually, is the top state for reported sightings. Now this. Lake Harris Dam Trail. Folks say they saw Bigfoot in the woods just a few days...

Government
Praise 93.3

