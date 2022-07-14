ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'#BoycottNothing'- Nothing Phone 1 Launch Receives Backlash from Regional Tech Content Creators Over Lack of Review Units

By Rayan Sayyed
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hashtags #DearNothing and #BoycottNothing started trending just a few hours after Nothing launched its smartphone, Nothing Phone 1. The hashtag came from the South Indian tech community that criticised the London-based startup after alleged discrimination against the South Indian community. The hashtag spread when popular YouTube channel Prasadtechintelugu...

in.ign.com

