Manitowoc, WI

Janet A. Wydick

By Obituaries
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Janet A. Wydick, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life with family by her side on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022 at the family residence. Janet was born on October 19, 1941 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Jagodinsky...

seehafernews.com

John P. Krainik

John P. Krainik, 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born on April 22, 1942 in Manitowoc to the late Alvin and Elva (Meurer) Krainik. John grew up in Manitowoc and attended Lincoln High School graduating with the class of 1960. He married the former Judy Robinson on June 26, 1965 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. John worked for the Manitowoc Company for 38 years until his retirement and was a member of Eagles Aerie #706 for 58 years. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic to be able to see them win the World Series. John also loved fishing and looked forward to his weekly poker game with friends.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Anna M. Behnke-Lodl

Anna M. Behnke-Lodl, age 66, a resident of Kossuth, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Anna was born on May 25, 1956 in Manitowoc County to the late James and Georgene (Adelmann) Torrison. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1974 and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree with a double major in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Silver Lake College. On June 21, 1974, Anna married Darrell G. Behnke at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1999. On October 15, 2005, Anna married Benjamin “Bonj” Lodl at Silver Lake College. Over the years, Anna had worked in customer service at Valders Piggly Wiggly, Leverns Shoe Factory, Fleet Farm, Dow Canvas, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, and Mobil 310. With Darrell, she was also the owner and operator of Anna’s Alleys in Valders from 1995 to 1999. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, cooking, reading, collecting cows, and playing games on her iPad. Last, but not least, she enjoyed folding towels and sheets to perfection!
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Acoustic Fest Returns to Manitowoc’s Washington Park

Music lovers will be congregating at Washington Park in Manitowoc this weekend for Acoustic Fest. The event was created in 1996 by Dan Hildebrand, Pete Honzik, and Dennis Krall with support from Rogers Street Fishing Village Museum. The event is not only a great opportunity to listen to some amazing...
MANITOWOC, WI
City
Holmen, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Achieves Pet-Friendly Certification

The City of Sheboygan has earned the distinction of being the first city in Wisconsin to be named a Pet-Friendly City by BETTER CITIES FOR PETS. More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with more than 90 million pet-owning households in the United States. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Person
St. Mary
seehafernews.com

Bandits Host Military Appreciation Day

The three-time defending Shoreland League champion Manitowoc Bandits will play two this afternoon as they celebrate Military Appreciation Days at Municipal Field. The 7 and 1 Bandits host The Menasha Macs at 3 p.m. to be followed with a game against The Ashwaubenon Lookouts scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Trial for Green Bay Murder Suspect Delayed Again

The trial for a man accused of killing a Green Bay man and burning his body on the UW Green Bay campus has been delayed again. Pedro Santiago-Marques is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse as Party to the Crime in the death of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Meat Processor Issues Recall for Numerous Products

A recall has been issued by a meat processing plant in Manitowoc. Foss Fine Meats, located in Sparta, has recalled some of their smoked and cured ham products. The DATCP reports that Evidence shows that the products did not comply with the Federal Meat Inspection Act as required by law.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Art Forward – Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

The following article was submitted by Kaitlin Piazza, the Business and Housing Development Planner for the City of Manitowoc as a part of the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Art Forward series. The development of Manitowoc, and more specifically its storied maritime history, is deeply intertwined with Lake Michigan. Historically, the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Found Guilty in Fatal High-Speed Crash

An Appleton woman has been convicted on charges stemming from a fatal high-speed crashlast year. Irma Garcia pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. Prosecutors say Garcia, who was 19 at the time, was high on mushrooms when she got behind the wheel and drove down the streets of Appleton at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Anglers Converge in Two Rivers for the Annual Fishing Derby

Anglers from around the country are hitting Lake Michigan today as a part of the 43rd Annual Two Rivers Fish Derby & Festival. There are over $13,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, with the gun sounding to start the derby at noon today (July 15th). Sportsmen and women...
TWO RIVERS, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial for the Death of Her Child

A Green Bay woman will be standing trial for the death of her child. 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker and 23-year-old Derrick Young have each been charged with Child Neglect Causing Death after their child died with fentanyl in his system. The boy had reportedly been removed from the couple’s custody due...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Family’s Appeal in 2018 Brown County Jail Shooting Dismissed

The appeal filed by the family of 26-year-old Johnathan Tubby, who was shot while in the Brown County Jail in 2018 has been denied. The 7th District Court of Appeals looked over the filing and agreed with the ruling that the officers did not violate Tubby’s rights when he was shot in a standoff.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Anti-Catalytic Converter Device Created in Green Bay

Over the past several years, the trend of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles has become popular with thieves in our area. Police Departments from all over have been giving tips on how you can avoid being the next target, but Vehicle Security Innovators out of Green Bay have taken it one step further.
GREEN BAY, WI

