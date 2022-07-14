Janet A. Wydick

Anna M. Behnke-Lodl, age 66, a resident of Kossuth, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Anna was born on May 25, 1956 in Manitowoc County to the late James and Georgene (Adelmann) Torrison. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1974 and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree with a double major in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Silver Lake College. On June 21, 1974, Anna married Darrell G. Behnke at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1999. On October 15, 2005, Anna married Benjamin “Bonj” Lodl at Silver Lake College. Over the years, Anna had worked in customer service at Valders Piggly Wiggly, Leverns Shoe Factory, Fleet Farm, Dow Canvas, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, and Mobil 310. With Darrell, she was also the owner and operator of Anna’s Alleys in Valders from 1995 to 1999. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, cooking, reading, collecting cows, and playing games on her iPad. Last, but not least, she enjoyed folding towels and sheets to perfection!

