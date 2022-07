Edward B. Guin, 67, of Stanley, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. Ed was born in Natchez, Mississippi on Aug. 17, 1954, to Bedford and Elsie Guin. Ed is survived by his partner in adventure and wife of 49 years, Ann Graves Guin; his two children, Kymberly Belk (TJ Belk) and Royce Guin (Courtney Guin); two granddaughters, Olivia Belk and Molly Guin; siblings, Patricia Biggers, Buddy Guin, Teresa Ford and Fred Guin (Patsy); aunts, Lucille Youngblood and Lois Guin and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO