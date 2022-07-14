ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Nonprofit celebrates 30 years, reaches half million dollars in giving

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Photo from Community Foundation Estero Bay.

Donations support local youth sports and enrichment programs

– The Community Foundation Estero Bay (CFEB) has announced they have achieved a milestone; going into its 30th year, CFEB has reached the half-million-dollar mark of giving and inspiring youth to be the best they can be by providing opportunities to participate in sports, recreation, and enrichment programs regardless of cost barriers.

The founders of the local non-profit 30 years ago established its mission to provide financial assistance to families of children who would otherwise not be able to participate in organized youth recreational activities throughout the Estero Bay region of San Luis Obispo County, including Cayucos, Morro Bay, Los Osos and now Cambria. The CFEB provides a majority of the program fees of up to 100 percent to guarantee that children have the ability to participate in the youth sport, recreational, and enrichment activities of their choice.

Since 1992, CFEB has raised funds through private donations from generous community members. The CFEB has awarded funds to approximately 15 separate programs across five agencies to support the mission of helping children thrive. These agencies and their programs include South Bay Soccer, Bay Area Youth Football, and Cheer, Pacific Coast Football and Cheer, Central Coast Little League, Infinite Music, The City of Morro Bay Recreation Division’s boys and girls Soccer, Basketball, Co-ed Karate, Gymnastics, T-ball, Swim Lessons, Kids Club, Kids Camp, Junior Lifeguards, Junior Surf Camp, and Softball. Thousands of children have experienced the joys of participating on a team, learning music, and exploring enrichment programs over the past 30 years.

Organizations may apply for grants to cover the expenses associated with enrollment in their sports or enrichment programs for youth from qualifying families. Grant cycles are continuous throughout the year.

“The foundation’s board of directors is proud to state that 90 percent of all donations made to the Community Foundation Estero Bay go directly to our region’s youth,” Hannah Held, President of CFEB, said, “We have a high level of financial integrity, and our board wants every dollar to positively impact the youth in our region. We are excited to be a part of a child’s success and will continue to do so in the future. Our goal is to prepare for the next 30 years of supporting the hundreds of children who otherwise would not be able to play.”

The all-volunteer board of directors includes President Hannah Held, Vice President Dr. Doug Hall, Treasurer Tim Barkas, Secretary Ron Reisner, David Peter, Jalpa Patel, Kasey Collins, Elyse Ungar, Joan Solu, Travis Ford, and Sarah Yasutake, and Board Member Emeritus Marlene Peter.

For more information visit www.communityfoundationesterobay.org.

A-Town Daily News

Ice Cream Zoofari returns to the Charles Paddock Zoo

– The annual “Ice Cream Zoofari” is returning to the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero on Saturday, July 16 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. A relaxing and enjoyable evening is in store for all ages with music, activities, a wide variety of all-you-can-eat sweet treats, and exotic animals from around the world.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

BridgeWorks Coworking Space expanding

Construction started on 10 additional office spaces. – Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber has started construction on 10 additional office spaces at BridgeWorks Coworking Space. The coworking space matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Obituary of Glenn Whitney Small, 60

From Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. – Glenn Whitney Small died Monday, June 13, 2022 in Atascadero, California. Glenn was born on Jan. 5, 1962, in Arcadia, California. His parents were Jacqueline Jane Porter and David Whitney Small. Glenn attended California State Polytechnic University earning a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for June 27 to July 3

On June 27, Carey Bruce Neminske, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 5025 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance, driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence, driving under the influence of any drug, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and violation of post-release community supervision.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Former Greyhound to caddie at the British Open

Austin Kaiser caddies for Xander Schauffele, who won the Scottish Open last week. – This week, Austin Kaiser studied St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland preparing for the British Open. The former Greyhound caddies for Xander Schauffele, who won the Scottish Open last week. His next tournament is this week’s British Open at St. Andrews.
ATASCADERO, CA
