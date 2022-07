The Bureau of Land Management began its controversial helicopter gather of Colorado's wild mustangs living in the Piceance-East Douglas herd area, located near Meeker on the Western Slope. The BLM plans to remove 750 horses over the next 30 days from the area, despite an outpouring of public opposition, including from Gov. Jared Polis and the first gentleman. The BLM has contracted a private company to conduct the helicopter roundup, which will cost $550,000. The horses gathered will be taken to a holding facility in Utah.It wasn't supposed to happen until September, but the BLM decided to move it up last...

